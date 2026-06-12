DepEd logs 20.6M enrollees so far

The enrollment tally was recorded four days after classes opened on 8 June, providing an initial snapshot of learner turnout across the country’s public education system.

The figure is expected to increase as more schools and Alternative Learning System (ALS) coordinators submit reports and as late enrollees continue to register in the coming weeks.

DepEd earlier projected that enrollment for School Year 2026-2027 would reach between 26 million and 28 million learners, in line with recent enrollment levels.

Prior to the opening of classes, DepEd Assistant Secretary Joyce Andaya called on teachers and school officials to conduct house-to-house visits to locate unenrolled learners and encourage their return to school.

“Some children wait for a month before enrolling. That’s why we’re asking our teachers and principals to go house to house to encourage parents to send their children to school because they will miss many lessons if they do not attend classes,” Andaya said in a radio interview.

Despite rising enrollment, the Philippines continues to face significant learning challenges. International and local studies have pointed to persistent gaps in reading, mathematics and science proficiency among Filipino learners.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment showed that Filipino 15-year-olds continued to perform below the OECD average in mathematics, reading and science, with overall results largely unchanged from the country’s first participation in 2018.

The Philippines ranked among the lowest-performing education systems among the 81 participating countries and economies.

The World Bank has also identified a severe learning crisis in the country. According to its latest assessment, about 91 percent of Filipino children aged 10 are unable to read and understand an age-appropriate text, a condition known as “learning poverty.”

The institution noted that weak foundational literacy skills can affect learning in other subjects and reduce students’ future opportunities.

Education experts have attributed the problem to a combination of factors, including learning disruptions during the pandemic, shortages in learning resources, overcrowded classrooms, and longstanding challenges in literacy instruction.