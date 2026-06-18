Bukidnon, Tarlac beauties lead Miss Earth online voting

Natasha Pauline Batac of Pinukpuk, Kalinga and Rina Andrea Delos Santos of Ballesteros, Cagayan complete the Top 3 in the Best Bikini race, while Ordoñez and Delos Santos occupy the second and third spots, respectively, in Best Cultural Attire. In Best Evening Gown, Delos Santos ranks second, followed by Fhamel Castillo Detomal of Valencia City in third.

The latest standings underscore the strong fan support behind Vecina, Ordoñez and Delos Santos, who have consistently appeared across multiple categories as the competition for the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 special awards continues.