Bukidnon, Tarlac beauties lead Miss Earth online voting

The race for the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 special awards is intensifying as online supporters propel several delegates to the top of the leaderboard in the Best Bikini, Best Cultural Attire and Best Evening Gown categories. Kianna Baja Vecina of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon emerged as the frontrunner in both the Best Bikini and Best Cultural Attire polls, while Sharheeze Ordoñez of La Paz, Tarlac currently leads the Best Evening Gown category.
Natasha Pauline Batac of Pinukpuk, Kalinga and Rina Andrea Delos Santos of Ballesteros, Cagayan complete the Top 3 in the Best Bikini race, while Ordoñez and Delos Santos occupy the second and third spots, respectively, in Best Cultural Attire. In Best Evening Gown, Delos Santos ranks second, followed by Fhamel Castillo Detomal of Valencia City in third.
The latest standings underscore the strong fan support behind Vecina, Ordoñez and Delos Santos, who have consistently appeared across multiple categories as the competition for the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 special awards continues.