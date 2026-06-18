Anne Curtis says identity goes beyond being a 'halfie'

Curtis shared that while she honors her Australian heritage through her father, she equally cherishes her Filipino lineage and the life she has built in the Philippines. She said the country has always been home and that she has consistently introduced herself as a Filipina whenever representing the nation abroad.

For the longtime actress, her mixed background has never weakened her love for the Philippines but instead allowed her to appreciate different cultures while remaining firmly rooted in the country she proudly calls home. Her message is simple: every part of her identity deserves to be celebrated, and she will always carry the Philippines with pride wherever she goes.