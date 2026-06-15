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ADDU names covered court after Baterbonia

THE memories of Rene Clert Baterbonia will never be forgotten as Ateneo de Davao University formally named its covered courts after him.
THE memories of Rene Clert Baterbonia will never be forgotten as Ateneo de Davao University formally named its covered courts after him.PHOTOGRAPH by Jon Develos for DAILY TRIBUNE
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DAVAO CITY — The covered courts of the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) Senior High School will be formally named as the “Rene ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia Covered Courts” in memory of the late Blue Knight who perished in a fatal drowning incident in Aurora last week.

No less than ADDU president Fr. Karel San Juan made the announcement on Sunday, saying that naming their basketball facility after the late Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player will immortalize him and his contributions to the institution.

THE memories of Rene Clert Baterbonia will never be forgotten as Ateneo de Davao University formally named its covered courts after him.
Helping hand: Ateneo taking Baterbonia siblings under its wings

The ADDU SHS covered court is vital to the school as it hosts activities such as graduations, masses and the annual Ateneo-lympics. It was also where Baterbonia and his teammates initiated their basketball practices in preparation for local and regional competitions.

Earlier, San Juan also granted full scholarships for Baterbonia brothers as support to the family.

Rene Baterbonia covered courts
Ateneo de Davao tribute
ADDU basketball facility naming
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