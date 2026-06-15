ADDU names covered court after Baterbonia

DAVAO CITY — The covered courts of the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) Senior High School will be formally named as the “Rene ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia Covered Courts” in memory of the late Blue Knight who perished in a fatal drowning incident in Aurora last week.

No less than ADDU president Fr. Karel San Juan made the announcement on Sunday, saying that naming their basketball facility after the late Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player will immortalize him and his contributions to the institution.