Security Bank marks 75 years with strong growth

Founded in 1951 as the first private and Filipino-controlled bank established after World War II, Security Bank has grown alongside the Philippine economy, serving individuals, businesses and institutions through decades of market shifts and technological changes.

“What defines the Bank is consistent execution, especially in periods of uncertainty,” said Victor Lee Meng Teck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security Bank. “For 75 years, we have focused on serving customers well while adapting to change.”

The bank has expanded beyond traditional banking through technology, strategic partnerships and new financial services. Its ecosystem now includes partnerships with MUFG Bank, Krungsri, Home Credit Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines, and subsidiaries in capital markets, stock brokerage, finance and operating leases.

Security Bank currently serves customers through more than 390 branches, relationship managers and digital platforms. Its mobile banking platform recorded 1.62 million enrolled users and processed 72.5 million transactions as of the first quarter of 2026.

The bank’s growth has been reflected in its financial performance. Security Bank reported PHP66.9 billion in total revenues and PHP27.6 billion in pre-provision operating profit in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues rose 10% year-on-year to PHP17 billion, while pre-provision operating profit increased 24% to PHP7.5 billion.

Deposits also grew 12% year-on-year to PHP938 billion, reflecting continued customer confidence in the institution.

Security Bank has also gained recognition for its performance and sustainability efforts, including being named the top bank in the Philippines by TIME and Statista for the second consecutive year in 2025. The bank maintained an MSCI ESG Rating of “A,” the only Philippine bank with the rating.

Beyond business growth, the bank continues to expand its sustainable finance initiatives, with its green and social financing portfolio reaching around PHP108 billion by the end of 2025. Through Security Bank Foundation, it has also supported education programs and school infrastructure projects nationwide.

As it moves beyond its 75-year milestone, Security Bank said it will continue focusing on improving customer experience, strengthening operations and creating value for shareholders and communities.