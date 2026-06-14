Security Bank wins fintech honor

According to Security Bank, the recognition highlights its efforts to enhance digital banking services and strengthen payment systems to provide customers with faster, simpler and more reliable banking experiences. The Security Bank App allows users to open accounts, transfer funds, pay bills and manage finances through a single platform. Registered users have grown to more than 1.4 million, while transactions increased by 40 percent.

The bank's upgraded payments infrastructure, developed with ACI Worldwide, supports real-time processing, automation and ISO 20022 integration. Security Bank said the platform helped support a 35-percent increase in transaction volumes while tripling processing capacity.

"Customers expect banking to be simple, intuitive, and dependable," said Myla Untalan, senior vice president and head of the Retail Channels Group. "Every enhancement in the Security Bank App is designed to remove friction so customers can manage their finances more easily and confidently."