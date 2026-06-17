Provincial gov’t opens two school buildings in Guagua

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Guagua Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres, Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Sajid Khan Eusoof led the opening of the school building along with the Sangguniang Bayan of Guagua, Barangay Council of Sta. Filomena, and school officials.

G.D. Mendoza National High School Principal Ruvie Pallasigui said that the new building is a big relief to the students since it answered the shortage of classrooms in Pampanga, especially this school year.

The Provincial Government allotted P8.5 million in the construction of the said two-storey, four-classroom school building with comfort rooms. The said building comes equipped with blackboards, chairs, tables, and wall fans for each of its classroom.

The Provincial Government also allotted an additional P3.4 million for its renovation, including roof maintenance and repainting.

The Provincial Engineering Office said that the Provincial Government has provided the G.D. Mendoza National High School with 18 classrooms since 2010.

Meanwhile at the San Pedro Elementary School, Vice Gov. Pineda led the inauguration of the new school building that will provide the students a new learning facility.

Pineda, Mayor Torres, Board Members Dizon and Eusoof, as well as the SB of Guagua and the Barangay Council of San Pedro led the inauguration of the P9.23-million building on the same day. The said building comes fully equipped with blackboards, fans, tables, and chairs.

The Barangay of San Pedro bought the land where the building was constructed, while the LGU Guagua assured that they will conduct fencing for the safety of the students.

From the old school building, these students will enjoy a safe, strong, and peaceful educational facility.

“Higit pa sa isang gusali, ito ay simbolo ng pag-asa, malasakit, at pangakong mas magandang kinabukasan para sa bawat mag-aaral,” Pineda said.