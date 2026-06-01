DMW strengthens reintegration programs for OFWs

Through the whole-of-government approach, the program provided job facilitation, livelihood assistance, psychosocial support, and skills training opportunities.

A total of 2,142 beneficiaries received job facilitation services, while over P9.65 million worth of livelihood assistance was distributed.

The program aims to empower returning OFWs by equipping them with the necessary skills, opportunities, and resources to achieve sustainable livelihood and long-term reintegration with their families and communities.

Moreover, it also highlighted strong inter-agency collaboration in promoting employment, education, and skills development opportunities for returning OFWs and their families.

Meanwhile, the DMW—in partnership with STI—soft launched the Expanded Kaalaman to Kabuhayan Program during the Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa-National Reintegration Network event held on 30 May in Cauayan City, Isabela.

The program aims to equip returning overseas Filipino workers with future-ready digital skills to improve their employability and support their sustainable reintegration into the local economy.

Through STI College Cauayan, OFW beneficiaries will be introduced to the Data Collection and Annotation (Data Science/AI) Level II course, which covers the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning. Graduates may also pursue Amazon Web Services Academy certifications, including AWS Generative AI Foundations and AWS Machine Learning Foundations.

The program will be implemented in collaboration with TESDA, local government units, STI College, AMA Computer University, and Amazon Web Services. It will be rolled out in several areas, including Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cavite, Camarines Sur, Negros Occidental, and Quezon City.