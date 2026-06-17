‘Man of La Mancha’ — one of REP’s best plays ever

Buencamino is supported by an equally vocally powerful cast, including Katrine Sunga as Don Quixote’s muse Aldonza; Marvin Ong as Don Quixote’s squire Sancho Panza; Tarek El Tayech as Governor/Innkeeper; Alfredo Reyes as Duke/Carrasco; Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as Antonia; Sarah Facuri as Housekeeper; Steven Hotchkiss as Padre; Julio Laforteza as Pedro/Male Dancer; Dippy Arceo as Jose; Jasper Jimenez as Juan/Barber; Ralph Oliva as Paco; Khalil Tambio as Anselmo; Liway Perez as Maria/Female Dancer and Rafa Sumilong as Captain. JV Fulgencio joins the cast as the Male Swing and Aly Wijangco as the Female Swing.

Bravo to director Nelsito Gomez for bringing to life this world-class proudly Filipino production with the right ingredients and balance between speeches and singing, song and dance, drama and humor, past and present, fantasy and social commentary.

Although the REP stage seems small for such huge display of talents and live orchestration, the one-act representational moving set and props design by Julio Garcia effectively transport the characters in the places that they ought to be. Even lights and shadows are active participants in the storytelling. Of note is the “Knight of the Mirrors” scene that heightens emotions with a powerful mix of glaring lights and vocal exchanges.

Considered as one of the world’s most popular musicals, Man of La Mancha is a soul-stirring and powerful musical experience featuring a fictionalized version of the famed writer Miguel de Cervantes, who is thrown into prison by the Spanish Inquisition and must defend himself against his fellow prisoners. As he takes the persona of Don Quixote through a play, the tale of imagination, chivalry and heroism transforms and touches the people around him. It’s inspired by the Cervantes’ novel “The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha,” often hailed as the “best novel of all time” and the “best and most central work in world literature.”