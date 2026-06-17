GSIS launches STEM subsidy program for members' children

The initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s push to expand access to quality education and develop a future-ready workforce through investments in learning and skills development.

The program is open to children of GSIS active members with permanent employment status, Salary Grade 15 and below, and updated premium payments for the last three months.

Eligible applicants must be incoming first-time college freshmen who obtained a General Weighted Average (GWA) of at least 90 percent in Senior High School and are enrolled in identified STEM degree programs.

Each qualified grantee will receive P15,000 per academic year to help cover educational expenses.

GSIS has allocated 1,000 slots nationwide, with 20 percent reserved for applicants from special sectors, including Indigenous Peoples, solo-parent families, Persons with Disabilities, and other qualified groups.

To ensure smooth implementation, GSIS will conduct a nationwide orientation for its assigned coordinators covering program guidelines, documentary requirements, application procedures, and the selection process.

“Katulad ng Pangulo, naniniwala ang GSIS na ang edukasyon ay isa sa pinakamahalagang puhunan para sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng GSIS Subsidy for STEM Program, nais naming tulungan ang mga anak ng ating mga miyembro na maabot ang kanilang mga pangarap at maging susunod na henerasyon ng mga siyentipiko, inhinyero, teknolohista, at innovator na mag-aambag sa pag-unlad ng Pilipinas,” GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

Veloso added that the program reflects the agency's commitment to making quality education more accessible and empowering more Filipino students to excel in fields that drive innovation and national development.

“Ang edukasyon ay hindi pribilehiyo kundi oportunidad na dapat maabot ng bawat Pilipino. Ito ang susi sa tagumpay at sa pagbuo ng mas maunlad na kinabukasan,” he said.