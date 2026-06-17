Filipino crew returns home safe

One of the returning crew members had an emotional homecoming after being discharged from hospital and cleared for travel back to the Philippines. He was accompanied by his sibling, who had cared for him during his recovery in Oman.

At the airport, he was met by his wife, alongside officials from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, led by Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito Fermin, as well as representatives from his licensed manning agency.

The returning crew members were immediately given airport and financial assistance, as well as medical support from the Manila International Airport Authority medical team in coordination with New NAIA Infrastructure Corp.

Like the first six crew members who earlier returned to the country, he will undergo further medical evaluation and psychosocial counseling arranged by his manning agency before returning to his home province.

It can be recalled that the M/V CMA CGM San Antonio was struck by a drone attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on 5 May.