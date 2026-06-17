Last Filipino crew member returns home safely

The arrival of one of the crew members was emotional after he was discharged from the hospital and cleared to travel back home to the Philippines.

He arrived with his sibling, who took care of and supported him while he was recovering in Oman.

He was met by his wife, along with staff from the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration led by Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito Fermin, as well as representatives from his licensed manning agency.

The returning Filipino crew member was immediately provided with airport and financial assistance, as well as medical aid from the Manila International Airport Authority medical team, in cooperation with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp.

Like the first six crew members who have already returned to the country, he will undergo a medical examination and psychosocial counseling prepared by his licensed manning agency before finally returning home to his province.

It can be recalled that the M/V CMA CGM San Antonio was hit by a drone attack while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on 5 May. NEIL ALCOBER