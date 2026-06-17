BOC intercepts P3.34-M shabu

In a statement, the BOC Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) was able to flag the parcels during customs screening and risk assessment procedures at the Central Mail Exchange Center on Tuesday, 16 June.

A claimant who appeared to have received the parcels was apprehended and turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and filing of charges.

The seized substances tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Appropriate charges are being prepared for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in relation to relevant provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (Republic Act 10863).

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno commended the coordinated efforts of BOC-NAIA, PDEA, NAIA-IADITG, and partner enforcement agencies in preventing the entry of illegal drugs into the country.