BOC-NAIA seizes P56-M suspected illegal drugs in Pasay

The parcels, which originated from various countries in Asia, Europe and the United States, contained 7,005 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, 5,922 grams of high-grade marijuana or kush, 100 vape cartridges containing liquid marijuana, and 8,177 grams of opium poppy. The prohibited items were concealed inside water filters, a speaker and assorted food products.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno warned criminal groups against using international courier and parcel services to smuggle illegal drugs and other contraband. The operation was conducted by the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which has taken custody of the seized items for laboratory examination and further investigation.