BOC seizes P64.9M worth of shabu in Clark anti-drug operations

The BOC said the seizures were carried out in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs and form part of the intensified anti-drug campaign ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Among the intercepted shipments was a package from India that arrived on 25 May and was bound for Camarines Sur. Declared as industrial pistons, the shipment yielded about 6.8 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P4.2 million hidden inside the pistons during inspection on 26 May.

Another shipment from Liberia, which arrived on 20 May and was destined for Cavite, was declared as car parts. Customs personnel discovered around 432 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.9 million concealed inside wheel hubs during examination on 25 May.

The largest haul came from a shipment originating from Africa that arrived on 22 May and was bound for Angeles City. Declared as green square plastic resin, the cargo contained approximately 8.5 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P57.8 million hidden within resin materials.

Initial testing using a Rigaku spectrometer indicated the substances were methamphetamine hydrochloride, a dangerous drug prohibited under Republic Act No. 9165. Samples were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for confirmatory testing.

The BOC subsequently issued Warrants of Seizure and Detention against the shipments for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said airport ports remain vulnerable entry points for illegal drugs and other prohibited goods.

“Our airports remain among the most vulnerable entry points for illegal drugs and other prohibited goods. That is why I commend the Port of Clark, together with other airports under the Bureau’s jurisdiction, for their vigilance, professionalism, and sustained efforts in detecting and intercepting these shipments before they reach our communities,” Nepomuceno said.

Port of Clark District Collector Jairus Reyes also lauded Customs personnel and partner agencies for their continued vigilance against evolving drug-smuggling schemes.

“Drug smuggling schemes continue to evolve, but our frontline personnel remain equally adaptive and vigilant. Through strengthened coordination, sharper profiling, and relentless monitoring, the Port of Clark remains committed to stopping these dangerous substances before they reach our communities,” Reyes said.

The BOC said the successful operations underscore its continuing efforts to secure the country's borders and prevent illegal narcotics from entering local communities.