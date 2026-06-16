U.S.-led forum promotes AI, English instruction across ASEAN

Designed by Regional English Language Offices in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and Hanoi, the forum enabled delegates from all 11 ASEAN member states to develop institutional strategies for implementing EMI with guidance from University of Minnesota Professor Martha Bigelow. Participants also visited the Philippine Normal University and the University of Makati and attended workshops led by Microsoft Philippines on using AI tools, including Microsoft Teams, to enhance teaching and learning.

The forum also produced an Institutional Leadership Playbook, a practical guide for updating degree programs and teaching standards. U.S. Embassy official Jeff McIlvenna said the initiative demonstrated the value of U.S.-Philippines collaboration in education, while Cambodian educator Dr. Vichheka Khuon described the playbook as a realistic framework for strengthening English proficiency and preparing institutions for future EMI implementation.