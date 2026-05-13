Phl Chairship turns regional diplomacy into economic momentum

To date, the Philippines has completed six CBIP-led and CBIP-endorsed engagements: the ASEAN Editors and Economic Opinion Leaders Forum on February 24, done in partnership with Ayala Corporation and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA); the ASEAN Business Environment Forum, done in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on March 11; the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat Welcome Dinner on March 12; the ASEAN Business Media Exchange, held in Cebu with the Presidential Communications Office from 6 to 7 May; the ASEAN Economic Community Council Welcome Dinner on 6 May; and the ASEAN-EU Sustainability Summit, a CBIP-endorsed event, on 7 May.

Early outcomes from these engagements show that the Philippine Chairship is already helping convert regional dialogue into concrete economic interest. During the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Welcome Dinner, CBIP networking engagements generated around P3.7 billion in investment leads, particularly in tourism and food/agriculture infrastructure. Thai officials also noted rising interest among Thai companies in investing in the Philippines, especially in renewable energy, agribusiness, importation, and retail.