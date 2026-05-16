Youth scheme boost education, ASEAN ties

Launched in 2024, the partnership includes semester-long student exchanges, summer schools, short-term exposure visits, faculty exchanges, joint research and community projects.

The initiative also aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s LEAD-SAIL-RISE framework highlighted during the recent ASEAN Summit in Cebu, where RISE focuses on building an inclusive and people-centered socio-cultural community in Southeast Asia.

Associate Professor Sittie Noffaisah Pasandalan, assistant dean of the College of Arts and Social Sciences at MSU-IIT, said the program goes beyond academics.

“It contributes to the holistic development of students — helping them experience other cultures, adapt to new environments, and build skills that prepare them for regional and global opportunities,” Pasandalan said.

“Our students and faculty learn from each other’s education systems, integrating best practices that benefit both institutions,” she added.

Since the partnership started, 74 MSU-IIT students have traveled to Indonesia, while 37 UMY students have visited Iligan City. This year, 18 additional MSU-IIT students and five UMY students are expected to participate.

Activities include classroom immersion, internships, and cultural visits to heritage sites such as Borobudur, Prambanan, and Sangiran.

Angel Jazzaniah T. Judit, a fourth-year English Language Studies student from Lanao del Norte, described the experience as life-changing.