Youth scheme boost education, ASEAN ties

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Academic institutions and local government units in Northern Mindanao are strengthening education reforms and youth development through regional partnerships and grassroots programs aligned with the national government’s Bagong Pilipinas agenda and ASEAN cooperation goals.
In Iligan City, the Mindanao State University(MSU)-Iligan Institute of Technology is expanding its collaboration with Indonesia’s Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta (UMY) through student mobility and academic exchange programs aimed at promoting cultural understanding and improving regional education standards.
Launched in 2024, the partnership includes semester-long student exchanges, summer schools, short-term exposure visits, faculty exchanges, joint research and community projects.
The initiative also aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s LEAD-SAIL-RISE framework highlighted during the recent ASEAN Summit in Cebu, where RISE focuses on building an inclusive and people-centered socio-cultural community in Southeast Asia.
Associate Professor Sittie Noffaisah Pasandalan, assistant dean of the College of Arts and Social Sciences at MSU-IIT, said the program goes beyond academics.
“It contributes to the holistic development of students — helping them experience other cultures, adapt to new environments, and build skills that prepare them for regional and global opportunities,” Pasandalan said.
“Our students and faculty learn from each other’s education systems, integrating best practices that benefit both institutions,” she added.
Since the partnership started, 74 MSU-IIT students have traveled to Indonesia, while 37 UMY students have visited Iligan City. This year, 18 additional MSU-IIT students and five UMY students are expected to participate.
Activities include classroom immersion, internships, and cultural visits to heritage sites such as Borobudur, Prambanan, and Sangiran.
Angel Jazzaniah T. Judit, a fourth-year English Language Studies student from Lanao del Norte, described the experience as life-changing.