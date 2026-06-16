Team black or team green?

As House of the Dragon moves toward its next season, the fight between Team Black and Team Green feels less like a clear rivalry and more like a slow breakdown of a house that was once great. Both sides claim legitimacy, both believe they are right, and both are already too deep into bloodshed for victory to feel clean or meaningful.

Team Black, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen, enters the war with the strength of a named heir and the argument of rightful succession. Team Green, backing Aegon II, holds political control of King’s Landing and the advantage of immediacy. It is a straightforward civil war. It is a collapsing dynasty where every gain comes with a heavier cost.