One killed, six hurt in Baguio road crash

Based on reports, the incident occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. on the said date.

According to the initial investigation by the Baguio City Police, the bus rammed into a parked six-wheeler truck loaded with chicken manure. The truck was parked on the roadside and was undergoing repairs for a malfunctioning injection pump while en route uphill to Baguio City.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles, although the exact cost of the property damage has yet to be determined. The six injured individuals were rushed to the hospital, including one truck passenger and five occupants of the bus, among them the driver.

Emergency responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Tuba, 911, and the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Station 10 transported the victims to the hospital. The bus conductor was already unconscious when he was extricated and brought to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident. The case has been turned over to the Baguio Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) for proper disposition.