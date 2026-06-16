New football facility to rise at Iloilo Centrale township

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), in partnership with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), has broken ground for the Iloilo Centrale Football Pitch, a new 9-a-side football facility that will rise within the Iloilo Centrale township in Leganes, Iloilo.
The project forms part of the township’s efforts to expand sports and recreational facilities while supporting grassroots football development in the province.
Representatives from the Municipality of Leganes, the PFF and Filinvest Land joined the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility, which will be located within the township’s 1.6-hectare commercial district.
According to Filinvest Land, the football pitch will feature artificial turf designed for all-weather play, along with spectator bleachers and lighting facilities to accommodate evening matches and community activities.
The company said the facility is intended to support youth tournaments, local leagues and football training programs.
“Iloilo is an undisputed football country; the passion for the sport is woven deeply into our culture,” said Louie Carandang, vice president and Visayas regional general manager of Filinvest Land Visayas.
“With this football pitch, we aren’t just laying down turf — we are establishing a sanctuary where local talent can be discovered, honed, and elevated. We are immensely proud to build a space that honors our roots while giving our future athletes the platform they deserve to excel on the national and global stage,” he added.
Filinvest Land said the project aligns with its goal of integrating residential, commercial and recreational spaces within the 11.4-hectare Iloilo Centrale development.
“Our goal for Iloilo Centrale has always been to build a township that breathes life into the aspirations of the community,” said Gerard Marcelo, Filinvest Land first vice president and residential township head.
“This partnership with the PFF allows us to anchor our township in shared values of wellness and unity. The football pitch will be the beating heart of a dynamic hub where sports, modern lifestyle, and sustainable community engagement seamlessly come together,” Marcelo said.
The PFF said the facility will meet specifications suitable for grassroots football programs and training activities.
“The Philippine Football Federation is thrilled to partner with Filinvest Land in this monumental undertaking,” said PFF president Johnny Gutierrez.
“True grassroots football development relies heavily on accessibility and quality infrastructure. By bringing a dedicated football pitch to the center of Iloilo Centrale, we are expanding our reach and ensuring that the future generation of football players has the right environment to foster their discipline and love for the game,” he said.
Filinvest Land said construction of the football pitch is expected to complement the development of Futura Rise, the township’s residential component, while providing an additional sports venue for residents and football enthusiasts in Metro Iloilo.