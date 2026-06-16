New football facility to rise at Iloilo Centrale township

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), in partnership with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), has broken ground for the Iloilo Centrale Football Pitch, a new 9-a-side football facility that will rise within the Iloilo Centrale township in Leganes, Iloilo.

The project forms part of the township’s efforts to expand sports and recreational facilities while supporting grassroots football development in the province.

Representatives from the Municipality of Leganes, the PFF and Filinvest Land joined the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility, which will be located within the township’s 1.6-hectare commercial district.