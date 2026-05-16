P2-B sports, cultural mega hub set to transform Iloilo into regional events capital

Ang said he had already secured a P1-billion funding commitment in 2025 as initial support for the project, although its release was deferred pending the final site selection.

To reduce government expenditure, the lawmaker also noted that discussions are ongoing to secure donated land instead of purchasing property for the complex.

The proposed mega facility is envisioned to accommodate 15,000 to 20,000 people and host a wide range of events, including regional and national sporting competitions, conventions, exhibitions, and concerts.

Officials believe the development could significantly boost Iloilo’s economy by stimulating tourism, attracting investments, and generating employment opportunities both during construction and upon completion.

Beyond infrastructure, the project also carries a cultural vision aimed at strengthening Ilonggo identity.

Ang said he is exploring a potential partnership with Mañosa & Company Inc., the architectural firm founded by National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa, to design the cultural center component of the complex.

Known for landmark works such as the Coconut Palace in Pasay City, Mañosa’s firm is recognized for promoting distinctly Filipino architectural design and is also involved in cultural projects in Antique and Lanao.

Ang said the goal is not only to build a world-class venue, but also to establish a lasting cultural landmark that will showcase Ilonggo heritage, creativity, and identity for generations to come.