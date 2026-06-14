P23.6-M sports complex upgrade underway in Iloilo

The projects include the construction of a roof over the tennis court worth P9.3 million, a new P7.6-million administration building, a P5-million generator set, a P1-million rehabilitation of the track oval, and a P700,000 water tank for the indoor swimming pool.

Provincial officials said the upgrades are aimed at enhancing the functionality of the sports complex and improving services for athletes, sports organizations, and the general public.

Iloilo Sports Development and Management Office (ISDMO) chief Dr. Ma. Janelyn Fundal described the developments as a major milestone for the province’s sports program.

“These projects represent a dream turned into reality through the unwavering support of Governor Arthur ‘Toto’ Defensor Jr.,” Fundal said.

She added that the improvements will strengthen the identity of the ISDMO while providing better facilities for the growing number of users of the sports complex.

“With these improvements, we are creating facilities that reflect the vision of the ISDMO and enable us to serve our clientele more effectively,” she said.

The redevelopment initiative forms part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to promote sports development, provide quality training and competition venues, and position Iloilo as a preferred host for regional and national sporting events.

Once completed, the upgraded facilities are expected to enhance the province’s capacity to accommodate major tournaments and sports-related activities while improving the overall experience of athletes and spectators.