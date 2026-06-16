Lawyer: Contractors liable for building collapse

A legal observer has stated that under Philippine law, primary liability for defective construction and site safety violations generally rests with contractors and design professionals, not property owners, following the collapse of a building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

Atty. Simoun M. Salinas said the Civil Code of the Philippines provides that architects and contractors are responsible for defects in design and construction, as these involve highly technical work beyond the expertise of most property owners.

“Constructing a building involves highly technical matters, and mostly owners do not have such a level of knowledge or experience,” Salinas said.