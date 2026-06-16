JTF Agila airlifts nearly 5,000 food packs to isolated quake-hit communities

With major roads rendered impassable by landslides and damaged infrastructure, several communities in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, and Glan, Sarangani, remain accessible only by air.

From 11 June to 15 June, PAF Black Hawk helicopters conducted multiple sorties transporting food packs, rice, bottled water and other essential supplies to Barangays Molmol, Quiapo, San Isidro and Sitio Makina in Barangay Kalbay, Jose Abad Santos, as well as Barangay E. Alegado in Glan.

Relief goods were flown from the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Lais, Malita, Davao Occidental, and Rajah Buayan Air Base despite intermittent bad weather and difficult terrain.

During the five-day operation, air assets delivered approximately 4,925 food packs, 800 five-kilogram rice packs, 3,400 bottles of water, 400 boxes of relief goods, 100 containers of 20-liter potable water and 40 cases of six-liter bottled water to affected communities.

Disaster Response Teams from the 1002nd Infantry (Bagwis) Brigade, including its Female DRT, supported the operation by loading, unloading and distributing relief supplies while coordinating with local authorities and partner agencies.

JTF Agila Commander Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon said the sustained airlift operations demonstrate the collective commitment of government responders and volunteers to reach isolated communities.

"Disasters test not only our capabilities but also our compassion as a people. While access to some communities remains challenging, our troops, together with our partners from government agencies, local government units, humanitarian organizations and volunteers, remain committed to ensuring that assistance reaches every affected family," Luzon said.

Meanwhile, the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central intensified humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations across SOCCSKSARGEN.

In Maasim, Sarangani, troops from the 105th Infantry Battalion, the Emergency Response Company, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the 12th Forward Service Support Unit deployed a Mobile Water Purification Station in Sitio Linao, Barangay Tinoto, producing about 190 gallons of potable water for around 600 residents.

The division also provided manpower support, crowd control and security during relief distribution activities, transported around 400 boxes of relief goods from General Santos City to affected communities and assisted in handling Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office aid delivered through General Santos City International Airport.

The 6th Infantry Division said it will continue working with local governments, government agencies, civic organizations and volunteers to provide humanitarian assistance, maintain public safety and help restore normalcy in earthquake-affected communities.