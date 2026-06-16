Growing backlash puts OpenAI in regulators’ crosshairs

OpenAI is facing a broad investigation by a coalition of US states over its handling of user data, child safety measures and advertising practices, marking the latest regulatory challenge for the artificial intelligence company.

The company confirmed that state attorneys general issued subpoenas seeking internal documents related to its business practices. New York and Colorado are among the states involved, according to reports. OpenAI said it is cooperating with authorities and noted that the latest version of ChatGPT includes additional safeguards, including parental controls designed to better protect minors.