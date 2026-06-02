CHATBOT IN COURT

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and chief executive officer Sam Altman, accusing the artificial intelligence company of releasing ChatGPT despite alleged safety concerns and risks to users, particularly children.
The lawsuit, filed in state court on Monday, alleges violations of product liability laws and includes claims of negligence, deceptive practices and inadequate safeguards for minors. Florida is seeking civil penalties and a court order that would restrict OpenAI from collecting certain data from users under 13 without parental consent.
Attorney general James Uthmeier said the state believes OpenAI prioritized growth over safety, while the complaint cites concerns ranging from addiction and mental health issues to alleged misuse of the chatbot in violent incidents. OpenAI has previously denied similar allegations, maintaining that safety remains a priority and that it continues to improve safeguards within ChatGPT.