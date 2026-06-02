SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TECHTALKS

CHATBOT IN COURT

State alleges safety failures by OpenAI
AI in the dock The complaint accuses OpenAI of prioritizing growth over safety as concerns over AI regulation continue to mount.
AI in the dock The complaint accuses OpenAI of prioritizing growth over safety as concerns over AI regulation continue to mount.Photo courtesy of Reuters
Published on

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and chief executive officer Sam Altman, accusing the artificial intelligence company of releasing ChatGPT despite alleged safety concerns and risks to users, particularly children.

AI in the dock The complaint accuses OpenAI of prioritizing growth over safety as concerns over AI regulation continue to mount.
Musk loses OpenAI court fight

The lawsuit, filed in state court on Monday, alleges violations of product liability laws and includes claims of negligence, deceptive practices and inadequate safeguards for minors. Florida is seeking civil penalties and a court order that would restrict OpenAI from collecting certain data from users under 13 without parental consent.

AI in the dock The complaint accuses OpenAI of prioritizing growth over safety as concerns over AI regulation continue to mount.
Musk-OpenAI clash pulls in Microsoft

Attorney general James Uthmeier said the state believes OpenAI prioritized growth over safety, while the complaint cites concerns ranging from addiction and mental health issues to alleged misuse of the chatbot in violent incidents. OpenAI has previously denied similar allegations, maintaining that safety remains a priority and that it continues to improve safeguards within ChatGPT.

Elon Musk OpenAI lawsuit
Sam Altman
ChatGPT safety
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph