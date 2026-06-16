DTI, SBMA hold EV charging safety seminar in Subic

Held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center on 11 June, the seminar focused on the safety standards for EV charging equipment, charging stations and related accessories, as well as financing options for transport operators transitioning to electric vehicles.

DTI Zambales Provincial Director Enrique Tacbad said the initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push to reduce petroleum consumption through long-term demand-side solutions across the residential, commercial, industrial and public transportation sectors.

Tacbad added that the program also aims to accelerate the country's transition to renewable energy by promoting electric vehicles in mass transport, agriculture, logistics and manufacturing while encouraging active transport and greater public awareness.

Participants received detailed discussions on the Philippine National Standards governing EV charging equipment and stations as the country ramps up implementation of Republic Act No. 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), to ensure safe and reliable charging infrastructure.

The seminar also highlighted the P2-billion E-Transport Loan program, which is designed to help small transport operators shift to electric vehicles amid rising fuel costs while supporting the government's sustainable mobility agenda.

The financing facility is open to transport network vehicle service drivers and operators with valid Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board authority and proper business registration.