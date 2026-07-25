In recent years, the demand for local products has been on the rise. Rightfully so, with Filipino artisans, and designers using traditional materials in ways that fit into the modern lifestyle. Burgeoning with creativity, these products have earned the interest and admiration of markets and buyers all the way to the Middle East, the United States, and Europe. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) put these entrepreneurs, exporters, and export-ready enterprises - over 200 of them - front and center at the ongoing DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Exporters’ Fair 2026. The fair runs until Sunday, 26 July, at Megatrade Halls 1 to 3 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The exporters' fair is spearheaded by DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque, putting the spotlight on proudly Filipino products and enterprises, highlighting their readiness to compete in the export market. More so in a time where global trade disruptions have significantly affected the movement and the cost of many Philippine exports. “Through the National Exporters’ Fair, we want to give greater visibility to the quality products and services that are proudly made in the Philippines and sold in the different parts of the world," says Secretary Roque. We also want the event to be a platform to connect Filipino enterprises with the partners that exporters need to grow."

One of the central messages of the fair is the relaunch of Tatak Pinoy - as a representation of the quality and craftsmanship of local products. "The Tatak Pinoy seal will be attached to export-ready products or excellent products of the Philippines," explains Secretary Roque.