Best Tatak Pinoy finds at the DTI National Exporters' Fair
Being Proudly Pinoy is made easy when every booth is a showcase of Filipino innovation, craftsmanship, and creativity. If only we could buy one of everything.
Being Proudly Pinoy is made easy when every booth is a showcase of Filipino innovation, craftsmanship, and creativity. If only we could buy one of everything.
In recent years, the demand for local products has been on the rise. Rightfully so, with Filipino artisans, and designers using traditional materials in ways that fit into the modern lifestyle. Burgeoning with creativity, these products have earned the interest and admiration of markets and buyers all the way to the Middle East, the United States, and Europe. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) put these entrepreneurs, exporters, and export-ready enterprises - over 200 of them - front and center at the ongoing DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Exporters’ Fair 2026. The fair runs until Sunday, 26 July, at Megatrade Halls 1 to 3 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.
The exporters' fair is spearheaded by DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque, putting the spotlight on proudly Filipino products and enterprises, highlighting their readiness to compete in the export market. More so in a time where global trade disruptions have significantly affected the movement and the cost of many Philippine exports. “Through the National Exporters’ Fair, we want to give greater visibility to the quality products and services that are proudly made in the Philippines and sold in the different parts of the world," says Secretary Roque. We also want the event to be a platform to connect Filipino enterprises with the partners that exporters need to grow."
One of the central messages of the fair is the relaunch of Tatak Pinoy - as a representation of the quality and craftsmanship of local products. "The Tatak Pinoy seal will be attached to export-ready products or excellent products of the Philippines," explains Secretary Roque.
Anchored on the theme, “Navigating Uncertainties and Seizing Opportunities,” the five-day fair also featured a series of Usapang Exports sessions, consultations, networking activities, and product showcases for exporters and other stakeholders. The activities will focus on expanding to new markets, meeting global market requirements, funding, and showcasing Filipino export excellence. Participants were also able to connect with export enablers and business partners, allowing the DTI to provide avenues for them to diversify markets, improve competitiveness, and build more resilient businesses.
Perhaps the best thing about this fair is that the general public gets to see the best of these Filipino export products, and actually buy them to bring home. And you will find everything across six categories: Philippine Flavors, Philippine Threads, Philippine creativity and innovation, Philippine Wellness, and Philippine Export-Ready companies.
Here are some of our favorite finds at from the DTI National Exporters' Fair.
1. All things coconut
One flavor that all Filipinos love is coconut. And we spotted so many ways they were featured at the fair. Cócoes Slow is a hydrating drink made of coconut flower sap loaded with electrolytes and all things good for you. Then there's Coco Hogo, a coconut-based spirit from Destileria Limtuaco that makes a mean piña colada.
Cócoes also had coconut-based condiments like balsamic vinegar and coconut aminos - which are gluten-free and suitable for various diets.
2. Mama Sita sauces and merienda hits
Yes, Mama Sita deserves its own spot on this list. Their booth was a virtual microcosm of Philippine culinary history, with champorado made of heritage rice variants or a hybrid of bibingka and crepes, and their Samalamig series, which includes an old school sago't gulaman. They even vinegar specifically for Paksiw Na Bangus!
3. Handmade leather bags
A great bag always completes an outfit, and for Costal Leather group, it has to be well-made too. Their bags are made of genuine cowhide leather and their designs are so chic. The hobo styles they had on display were too cute. If you have a specific design in mind, they accept custom orders too!
4. Quirky home decor and tchotchkes
We all need some cuteness and quirkiness in our lives, and you will find a lot of it at the DTI National Exporter's Fair. Abaca gets turned into the cutest dog and cat-shaped planters over at Ennoble. They can even custom design one to look just like your furbaby. A framed textured banig image of the Last Supper would make for an interesting balikbayan gift, while quirky figurines will brighten up a corner of your home.
5. Modern wood furniture
It is hard to walk past the Contemporaneo booth, with its beautiful handmade furniture. Founded in 1990, their pieces are intricately designed and crafted in Bulacan. The pieces are made primarily of mahogany wood, known for its durability, with design details finished with wood chip and recycled wood.
This list barely scratches the surface of all the things you can find when you drop by the DTI National Exporters Fair. So its best to come prepared, your GCash wallet already topped up, and ready to shop.