Meralco subsidiary backs Phl EV sector

Movem Electric Inc., the wholly owned end-to-end electric mobility solutions provider of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has affirmed its backing of the country’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry through scalable and future-ready charging solutions.
At the recently concluded Solar & storage Live Philippines 2026, Movem president and chief executive officer Ralph Menchavez joined industry and energy stakeholders in discussions on accelerating EV adoption, expanding charging infrastructure and strengthening the country’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.
The conference underscored the importance of collaboration among government, utilities, technology providers and private sector players in addressing infrastructure gaps and enabling wider EV adoption across the country.
Menchavez highlighted the role of reliable and accessible charging infrastructure in building consumer confidence and supporting the long-term growth of electric mobility in the Philippines.
The company official also emphasized the need for innovative and resilient charging solutions that can support the evolving needs of EV users and future transport systems.
“This infrastructure rollout must be complemented by strong public-private collaboration and targeted incentives to accelerate investment and improve utilization,” Menchavez said.