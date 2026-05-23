Meralco subsidiary backs Phl EV sector

Movem Electric Inc., the wholly owned end-to-end electric mobility solutions provider of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has affirmed its backing of the country’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry through scalable and future-ready charging solutions.

At the recently concluded Solar & storage Live Philippines 2026, Movem president and chief executive officer Ralph Menchavez joined industry and energy stakeholders in discussions on accelerating EV adoption, expanding charging infrastructure and strengthening the country’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.