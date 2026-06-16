Blue Eagles recall team-building tragedy

Members of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team spoke out about the drowning incident that claimed the lives of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.
Incoming rookie Kieffer Alas, speaking on “Let’s Talk with Pia Hontiveros,” recalled how strong the waves were during their team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, when the tragedy happened.
"I was going to accept na mawawala na po ako,” Alas said.
"My head wasn't straight kasi I just didn't know what to do. It's like underwater, I guess, for more than 20 seconds. It’s like I gave up back then.”
The 19-year-old guard denied that any initiation rites took place.
“No po, not at all. It just hurts how people perceive it that way. I know my veterans wouldn’t even think of that,” said Alas, who appeared on the program with teammate Sam Reyes.
“They wouldn’t do that to me or any of the other rookies. It’s just hard to see it online.”
As for Reyes, they kept the incident private for a certain period to allow the coaching staff to inform the parents of their fallen teammates.
“At first, noong Monday after the tragedy po, sinabi po sa amin ng coaches na huwag munang sabihin sa iba kung ano ang nangyari para ma-inform muna nila yung parents. So they wanted to inform the parents first before they learned about it on social media,” Reyes said.
“Rene was beside me and parang I felt that I could’ve done more for him not to drown. It was eating me alive, and there were times when I was just awake.”