Blue Eagles recall team-building tragedy

Members of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team spoke out about the drowning incident that claimed the lives of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Incoming rookie Kieffer Alas, speaking on “Let’s Talk with Pia Hontiveros,” recalled how strong the waves were during their team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, when the tragedy happened.

"I was going to accept na mawawala na po ako,” Alas said.

"My head wasn't straight kasi I just didn't know what to do. It's like underwater, I guess, for more than 20 seconds. It’s like I gave up back then.”