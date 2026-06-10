More than justice, Rovelyn Baterbonia wants clarity

Speaking to reporters during her son's wake at Arlington Memorial Chapel, Rovelyn Baterbonia said she met earlier in the day with two Ateneo coaches who were present during the team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora where Rene and teammate Divine Adili drowned.

"Nag-usap kami kanina... sinabi ko na may kulang sa explanation nila pero hintayin ko nalang muna yung ibang coaches para ma-explain nila sa akin kung ano talaga ang nangyari," she said.

According to Rovelyn, the coaches told her the incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. and that her son was rescued approximately 30 minutes later. She said she was informed of Rene's death at around 4:30 p.m.

She added that no photos or videos of the rescue or incident were provided to the family.

Among the questions troubling her is why the team-building activity pushed through despite the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao hours earlier.

"Bakit niyo naman tinuloy yung team-building or training na inabisuhan na pala kayo na may lindol... pero sabi nila chineck daw nila, wala daw kaya tumuloy sila," she said.

According to Rovelyn, the coaches maintained that there were no signs of dangerous waves when the players entered the water and denied circulating claims that ankle weights were used during the activity.

The grieving mother acknowledged that the incident may have been accidental but argued that it could have been prevented.

"Sinabi ko lang sa kanila na aksidente yung nangyari dahil sa kakulangan niyo kasi punta kayo doon wala kayong rescuer, may medic daw sila pero first aid lang," she said.

She also said the coaches did not explain why only Rene and fellow player Divine Adili were swept away despite other teammates participating in the activity.

Rovelyn revealed that she noticed bruises on her son's neck, back, hands and feet, making it difficult for her to completely dismiss the possibility of foul play. She added that Rene was known to be a capable swimmer.

Despite her questions, she said her immediate priority is giving her son a proper funeral and that she has no plans for now to pursue criminal charges.

After receiving the complete autopsy report, the family intends to bring Rene's remains home to Agusan del Sur for burial.

Former Ateneo de Davao coach Jess Evangelio described the 19-year-old as a promising athlete who was poised to make history.

"Si Rene, siya yung first ever sana na product ng Ateneo de Davao na recruited from Ateneo de Manila under coach Tab," Evangelio said.

National University women's basketball player Audray Biongcog, who considered Rene a brother figure, remembered him as a hardworking and genuine person on and off the court.

"Sobrang sakit po, sana po in some way malaman talaga yung totoo what happened talaga," she said.

The Philippine National Police has earlier said initial findings indicate no foul play but that a full investigation is ongoing to determine whether negligence contributed to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during the team-building activity.