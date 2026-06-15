Viral rodent incident unleashes food spots crackdown

“We really need to sanction that restaurant,” Magalong said. “After the investigation, there will be charges, and the owner of that establishment will face a punishment or penalty.”

The mayor expressed frustration over reports that the restaurant allegedly reopened over the weekend after a brief cleaning, clarifying that businesses closed for health violations cannot resume operations on their own terms.

“They cannot just reopen like that. It needs to be inspected again,” Magalong said, noting that owners must secure an official certification proving the establishment is clean.