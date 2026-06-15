Viral rodent incident unleashes food spots crackdown

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has promised strict legal sanctions against a local buffet restaurant after a viral video surfaced showing a rat inside a customer’s bowl of sinigang soup.
Magalong confirmed an investigation into the establishment, located in the city’s Jungletown district, is underway. He also apologized to the affected customers on behalf of the city government.
“We really need to sanction that restaurant,” Magalong said. “After the investigation, there will be charges, and the owner of that establishment will face a punishment or penalty.”
The mayor expressed frustration over reports that the restaurant allegedly reopened over the weekend after a brief cleaning, clarifying that businesses closed for health violations cannot resume operations on their own terms.
“They cannot just reopen like that. It needs to be inspected again,” Magalong said, noting that owners must secure an official certification proving the establishment is clean.