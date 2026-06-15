SB19’s Justin taps Maki for heartfelt new single

SB19’s Justin is joining forces with singer-songwriter Maki for his upcoming single “Dahon,” a romantic ballad that explores the enduring nature of love in a world defined by change.
Set for release on 19 June via Sony Music Entertainment, the track was written by Maki, whose emotionally resonant songwriting has earned him a growing following among OPM listeners. Justin describes “Dahon” as a promise of lasting devotion, comparing true love to a sturdy tree that continues to stand through the passage of time and life’s greatest challenges.
The collaboration reunites the two artists following Justin’s appearance in the music video for Maki’s hit song “habangbuhay pansamantala.”
For Justin, working with Maki is the realization of a long-held creative goal. The SB19 star shared that he has long admired Maki’s artistry, citing their similar creative sensibilities and vision. Beyond his role as a performer, Justin has built a reputation as a creative director, visual artist, and one of P-Pop’s most versatile talents. As a solo act, he has amassed more than 45 million Spotify streams despite releasing only a handful of official tracks.