SB19’s Justin taps Maki for heartfelt new single

SB19’s Justin is joining forces with singer-songwriter Maki for his upcoming single “Dahon,” a romantic ballad that explores the enduring nature of love in a world defined by change.

Set for release on 19 June via Sony Music Entertainment, the track was written by Maki, whose emotionally resonant songwriting has earned him a growing following among OPM listeners. Justin describes “Dahon” as a promise of lasting devotion, comparing true love to a sturdy tree that continues to stand through the passage of time and life’s greatest challenges.