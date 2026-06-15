PNP remains on alert as more private schools resume classes

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the strategic deployment and police visibility implemented during the 8 June opening of classes will continue, including traffic management assistance and increased police presence around public and private schools in coordination with local government units and school authorities.

"We want to assure everybody that the peace and order measures we implemented for the June 8 class opening will remain for the safety of students and teachers and for the peace of mind of their parents," Nartatez said.

He added that the continued security operations are in line with the directive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prioritize the safety of students and teachers during the opening of classes.

The PNP earlier described the 8 June opening of classes as generally peaceful and orderly, attributing the smooth rollout to advance planning and coordination by police commanders down to the station level.

Nartatez said coordination with local government units and school authorities had been established well before the opening of classes, allowing local police units to prepare for the varying school schedules and the expected impact on major road networks, particularly in Metro Manila and other urban centers.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier warned of heavier traffic as private schools reopen on 15 June and said it would deploy additional traffic enforcers in school zones and major intersections to prevent gridlock.

The PNP said police personnel will also be stationed along major roads to help ease expected bottlenecks during peak school hours, while local police units remain on alert and in close coordination with traffic authorities.

"Our personnel will also sustain heightened vigilance outside the premises of all private and public schools to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff," Nartatez said.

Authorities reminded students, parents and school personnel to observe traffic regulations and follow the instructions of law enforcement and traffic management personnel to help maintain order and safety amid the expected increase in road activity.