Napolcom employee faces chief’s wrath

A Quezon City Police District investigation found that Flores was allegedly intoxicated when his vehicle collided with a transport network vehicle service car.

Despite efforts by traffic personnel to settle the matter peacefully, Flores reportedly drew a gun, cursed at the driver, and made death threats.

Flores, who faces a criminal complaint for grave threats, offered a public apology during the briefing to the victim, his family and the commission.

“I ask for forgiveness because I failed to uphold the standard and dignity expected of me as a Napolcom employee,” Flores said.

Meantime, Calinisan described the incident as “shameful” and “depressing” but said the public confrontation was necessary for transparency.

“This is not a reflection of what Napolcom is,” Calinisan said. “All organizations have their concerns; this is ours, and we are showing it to the public.”

Calinisan announced that Flores has been relieved of his duties and placed in an administrative holding unit.

The commission has served a show-cause order giving Flores five days to explain his actions before a preliminary investigation determines if formal administrative charges are warranted.

In response to the arrest, Calinisan ordered all IMIS personnel to undergo immediate surprise drug testing and psychological examinations to ensure fitness for service. As the briefing took place, staff members were already being sent to an accredited testing facility.

“I apologize to the public because what happened was not right,” Calinisan said. “I promise that the hearing of this case will be fair. Just because he is a Napolcom employee does not mean the decision will favor him.”