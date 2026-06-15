Myrtle's lost phone saga takes twist as finder demands more money

In a Facebook post, Sarrosa appealed to whoever found or took the device, saying it contained irreplaceable memories and work-related files.

"Today, my phone got stolen during ToyCon," she wrote.

"Sa nakapulot o nakakuha po ng phone ko, nagmamakaawa po ako. Sana maibalik ninyo na lang po ito. I'm willing to give a P30,000 reward sa makakapagbalik nito."

Sarrosa said she was not angry and understood that "people go through different circumstances in life," but stressed that the phone held important photos, videos and content files that could not be replaced.

In an update posted Sunday, 14 June, she revealed that the person in possession of the phone allegedly no longer wanted the P30,000 reward and was instead asking for more money.

According to Sarrosa, her brother immediately activated the phone's emergency lock and tracking features after the incident, allowing them to trace the device to Ever Gotesco Commonwealth.

Still dressed in her ToyCon cosplay outfit, Sarrosa and her family rushed to the location and called the phone. She said a woman answered before abruptly ending the call.

"A few minutes later, the phone started moving. So we got into the car and chased it," she recounted.

The family tracked the device through Commonwealth, Fairview and Mindanao Avenue, nearly reaching SM Fairview before the signal appeared to head back toward Ever Gotesco.

Despite continuing to communicate with the person holding the phone, Sarrosa said she felt the situation had changed.

"It doesn't feel like the goal is simply returning the phone anymore. Right now, it feels like the goal is to get more money," she said.

Despite the ordeal, Sarrosa expressed gratitude to the ToyCon organizers, Mana staff, marshals, the SMX security team and police officers who assisted her during the search.