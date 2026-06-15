Mindanao quake death toll rises to 65; over 736,000 affected

In Situational Report No. 7 issued Monday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 176,186 families, or 736,386 individuals, had been affected by the June 8 earthquake, up from the more than 173,000 families previously reported.

Of the affected population, 3,180 families, or 14,161 individuals, were staying in 37 evacuation centers, while 14,687 families, or 59,013 individuals, were taking shelter outside evacuation sites.

The NDRRMC said 65 deaths, 1,447 injuries, and 36 missing persons had been reported, although the figures remain subject to validation.

The powerful earthquake also caused widespread damage across Mindanao, affecting 57,252 houses, including 10,023 that were totally destroyed.

A total of 135 road sections and 41 bridges were also affected. Of these, 26 roads and 13 bridges remained impassable as of the latest report.

Thirty-nine cities and municipalities continued to experience power interruptions, while water supply services remained disrupted in 16 localities.

The NDRRMC said 14 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity due to the earthquake's impact.