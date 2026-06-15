MinDA calls for unified recovery effort in quake-hit Mindanao

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso Magno said rebuilding requires more than emergency relief, stressing the need for a unified approach that addresses immediate humanitarian needs while strengthening long-term community resilience.

According to the agency, its response forms part of the broader "Building a Better Mindanao" initiative, which aims to accelerate recovery, improve disaster resilience and support communities affected by natural calamities and other crises.

MinDA has also conducted rapid assessments in earthquake-hit areas to identify urgent needs and help ensure that assistance reaches displaced and vulnerable families as quickly as possible. The findings are expected to guide government interventions and improve the allocation of resources.

The agency said collaboration remains essential as thousands of residents continue to face challenges related to damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods, compromised infrastructure and limited access to basic services.

"Supporting President Marcos Jr.'s whole-of-government approach to disaster risk reduction and community resilience, MinDA continues to strengthen convergence among government agencies, development partners and local stakeholders to deliver responsive and people-centered interventions across Mindanao," the agency said in a statement.

The appeal comes as local governments, emergency responders, civil society organizations and private groups continue relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by the earthquake.

Disaster management experts have long emphasized that coordinated responses reduce duplication of assistance, improve resource utilization and ensure aid reaches communities with the greatest need. Such collaboration also strengthens preparedness in a region frequently exposed to earthquakes and other natural hazards.

While emergency operations remain ongoing, MinDA said recovery efforts should also focus on building stronger, safer and more resilient communities capable of withstanding future disasters.

For the agency, rebuilding Mindanao is a shared responsibility that requires the collective efforts of government, development partners, humanitarian organizations and the private sector working toward a common goal.