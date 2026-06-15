Meralco empowers leaders, next gen auditors to drive accountable and resilient digital future

In line with its commitment to develop a stronger culture of assurance, accountability and resilience, Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has ramped up its efforts to equip leaders and next generation professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to address emerging governance, cybersecurity, and compliance risks in the digital age.

Meralco’s Internal Audit Office spearheaded a series of initiatives, including a comprehensive summit, interactive campus roadshows, and a leadership forum aimed at promoting operational excellence and secure digital transformation, while strengthening organizational readiness for an evolving risk environment.

“The challenge before us is not just keeping pace with technology — it is making sure progress strengthens the way we work together. This is a pause from the daily firefight, a chance to sharpen our tools and align our perspectives. By combining the ability of our internal teams with the insights of our line organizations, we create a space for calibration,” Meralco senior vice president and chief audit executive Melanie T. Oteyza said.