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Meralco Garners Global Acclaim with Grand Stevie, 11 More Distinctions at 2026 APAC Stevie Awards

GRAND STEVIE. Meralco's "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island" was recognized with a Grand Stevie. In photo are the team behind the groundbreaking initiative that delivered sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete, Island in Quezon Province. Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two other Gold Stevies - under the Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories.
GRAND STEVIE. Meralco's "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island" was recognized with a Grand Stevie. In photo are the team behind the groundbreaking initiative that delivered sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete, Island in Quezon Province. Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two other Gold Stevies - under the Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories.
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Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has been honored with the Grand Stevie

Award and 11 more distinctions at the prestigious 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards ceremony held in Macau, China - affirming the company's stature as a global leader in sustainability, innovation, thought leadership, and corporate social responsibility.

Grand Recognition

The Grand Stevie was awarded to Meralco's campaign "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island" - the highest-rated nomination among entries from the four nations with the most submissions. This groundbreaking initiative delivered reliable, sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete, Island in Quezon Province, advancing inclusive development through clean energy solutions.

GRAND STEVIE. Meralco's "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island" was recognized with a Grand Stevie. In photo are the team behind the groundbreaking initiative that delivered sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete, Island in Quezon Province. Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two other Gold Stevies - under the Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories.
Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards at Asia-Pacific rites
THOUGHT LEADER OF THE YEAR. Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza, who was named Thought Leader of the Year at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, accepted the recognitions on behalf of Meralco during the awarding ceremony on April 18 in Macau, China.
THOUGHT LEADER OF THE YEAR. Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza, who was named Thought Leader of the Year at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, accepted the recognitions on behalf of Meralco during the awarding ceremony on April 18 in Macau, China.

Gold Stevie Awards

Meralco likewise secured five Gold Stevies, underscoring its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and thought leadership.

No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power

to Cagbalete Island" under Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories

Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two (2) Gold Stevies for showcasing Meralco's unwavering commitment to extend clean energy access to unserved and underserved communities.

Integrating Performance, Purpose, and Progress through the First One Meralco Integrated Report 2024" Innovation in Annual Reports category This was commended for unifying financial, operational, sustainability, and governance disclosures into a pioneering single corporate report.

Melanie T. Oteyza, Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive" as Thought Leader of the Year and "Raymond B. Ravelo, First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer" as Climate Hero of the Year

Oteyza was recognized for redefining internal audit and advancing professional excellence and inclusive leadership. "Earning this recognition is a powerful reminder of why purposeful leadership matters, and I am honored to bring this award home to Meralco as we remain committed to building a future defined by trust, accountability, and positive impact.

This honor reinforces my dedication to driving thought leadership that transforms progress in our region through risk consciousness, digital preparedness, and inclusive leadership," she shared.

GRAND STEVIE. Meralco's "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island" was recognized with a Grand Stevie. In photo are the team behind the groundbreaking initiative that delivered sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete, Island in Quezon Province. Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two other Gold Stevies - under the Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories.
Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards in Asia-Pacific
CLIMATE HERO OF THE YEAR. Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo secured his third consecutive Climate Hero of the Year title, underscoring his role in embedding sustainability at the core of Meralco's operations.
CLIMATE HERO OF THE YEAR. Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo secured his third consecutive Climate Hero of the Year title, underscoring his role in embedding sustainability at the core of Meralco's operations.

Ravelo, meanwhile, was honored for embedding sustainability in Meralco's DNA and championing climate leadership in the energy sector. This is the third straight year Ravelo has been recognized by the Asia Pacific Stevies. This honor is a tribute to the nearly 20,000 women and men of One Meralco who work tirelessly not only to keep the lights on for over eight million customers, but also to power a cleaner, more inclusive future for our nation. This recognition fuels our resolve to keep advancing—as a power company and as a partner in building sustainable progress for all," he said.

Silver Stevie Award "Greening the Network"

Innovative Achievement in Climate & Environmental Impact

The initiative was recognized for transforming and ensuring future- readiness of Meralco's operations and infrastructure by integrating sustainable innovative solutions and renewable energy at scale.

Bronze Stevie Awards

Meralco's five Bronze Stevies celebrated campaigns that reinforced brand purpose and social impact.

Liwanag Park 2025: A Brighter Christmas for All" 3 awards under Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing, Experiential Marketing, and Purpose- Driven Marketing categories - showcased immersive public experiences and multi- platform storytelling.

LEADERS IN SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION. One Meralco leaders have been at the forefront of championing purpose-driven initiatives that benefit the company stakeholders. Seen from photo (L-R) are Meralco Vice President and Head of Facilities and Safety Management Jerry B. Lao, One Meralco Foundation President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao, Meralco Vice President and Head of DU Business Development Office Andrew Jason B. Tan, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Relations & Services Charina P. Padua, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza and Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic DU Partnerships Arnel Paciano D. Casanova.
LEADERS IN SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION. One Meralco leaders have been at the forefront of championing purpose-driven initiatives that benefit the company stakeholders. Seen from photo (L-R) are Meralco Vice President and Head of Facilities and Safety Management Jerry B. Lao, One Meralco Foundation President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao, Meralco Vice President and Head of DU Business Development Office Andrew Jason B. Tan, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Relations & Services Charina P. Padua, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza and Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic DU Partnerships Arnel Paciano D. Casanova.

Powering a Brighter Batangas: Advancing One Meralco Foundation's Community Electrification through a Partnership with the Archdiocese of Lipa" was acknowledged under Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility for highlighting Meralco's collaborative approach to community building through its social development arm

Sparking Internal Audit

Literacy: A Professional & Student Exchange Forum" won under the Innovation in the Use of Events category for its unique initiative in advancing audit fundamentals, emerging technologies, fraud risk, and sustainability reporting.

This year's Asia-Pacific Awards drew over 1,000 nominations from 29 markets, spanning more than 150 categories in sustainability, marketing innovation, corporate reporting, and social impact.

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