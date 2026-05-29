Meralco Garners Global Acclaim with Grand Stevie, 11 More Distinctions at 2026 APAC Stevie Awards

Gold Stevie Awards

Meralco likewise secured five Gold Stevies, underscoring its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and thought leadership.

No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power

to Cagbalete Island" under Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories

Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two (2) Gold Stevies for showcasing Meralco's unwavering commitment to extend clean energy access to unserved and underserved communities.

Integrating Performance, Purpose, and Progress through the First One Meralco Integrated Report 2024" Innovation in Annual Reports category This was commended for unifying financial, operational, sustainability, and governance disclosures into a pioneering single corporate report.

Melanie T. Oteyza, Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive" as Thought Leader of the Year and "Raymond B. Ravelo, First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer" as Climate Hero of the Year

Oteyza was recognized for redefining internal audit and advancing professional excellence and inclusive leadership. "Earning this recognition is a powerful reminder of why purposeful leadership matters, and I am honored to bring this award home to Meralco as we remain committed to building a future defined by trust, accountability, and positive impact.

This honor reinforces my dedication to driving thought leadership that transforms progress in our region through risk consciousness, digital preparedness, and inclusive leadership," she shared.