Meralco Garners Global Acclaim with Grand Stevie, 11 More Distinctions at 2026 APAC Stevie Awards

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has been honored with the Grand Stevie
Award and 11 more distinctions at the prestigious 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards ceremony held in Macau, China - affirming the company's stature as a global leader in sustainability, innovation, thought leadership, and corporate social responsibility.
Grand Recognition
The Grand Stevie was awarded to Meralco's campaign "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island" - the highest-rated nomination among entries from the four nations with the most submissions. This groundbreaking initiative delivered reliable, sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete, Island in Quezon Province, advancing inclusive development through clean energy solutions.
Gold Stevie Awards
Meralco likewise secured five Gold Stevies, underscoring its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and thought leadership.
No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power
to Cagbalete Island" under Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories
Besides the Grand Stevie, the campaign was also conferred with two (2) Gold Stevies for showcasing Meralco's unwavering commitment to extend clean energy access to unserved and underserved communities.
Integrating Performance, Purpose, and Progress through the First One Meralco Integrated Report 2024" Innovation in Annual Reports category This was commended for unifying financial, operational, sustainability, and governance disclosures into a pioneering single corporate report.
Melanie T. Oteyza, Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive" as Thought Leader of the Year and "Raymond B. Ravelo, First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer" as Climate Hero of the Year
Oteyza was recognized for redefining internal audit and advancing professional excellence and inclusive leadership. "Earning this recognition is a powerful reminder of why purposeful leadership matters, and I am honored to bring this award home to Meralco as we remain committed to building a future defined by trust, accountability, and positive impact.
This honor reinforces my dedication to driving thought leadership that transforms progress in our region through risk consciousness, digital preparedness, and inclusive leadership," she shared.
Ravelo, meanwhile, was honored for embedding sustainability in Meralco's DNA and championing climate leadership in the energy sector. This is the third straight year Ravelo has been recognized by the Asia Pacific Stevies. This honor is a tribute to the nearly 20,000 women and men of One Meralco who work tirelessly not only to keep the lights on for over eight million customers, but also to power a cleaner, more inclusive future for our nation. This recognition fuels our resolve to keep advancing—as a power company and as a partner in building sustainable progress for all," he said.
Silver Stevie Award "Greening the Network"
Innovative Achievement in Climate & Environmental Impact
The initiative was recognized for transforming and ensuring future- readiness of Meralco's operations and infrastructure by integrating sustainable innovative solutions and renewable energy at scale.
Bronze Stevie Awards
Meralco's five Bronze Stevies celebrated campaigns that reinforced brand purpose and social impact.
Liwanag Park 2025: A Brighter Christmas for All" 3 awards under Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing, Experiential Marketing, and Purpose- Driven Marketing categories - showcased immersive public experiences and multi- platform storytelling.
Powering a Brighter Batangas: Advancing One Meralco Foundation's Community Electrification through a Partnership with the Archdiocese of Lipa" was acknowledged under Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility for highlighting Meralco's collaborative approach to community building through its social development arm
Sparking Internal Audit
Literacy: A Professional & Student Exchange Forum" won under the Innovation in the Use of Events category for its unique initiative in advancing audit fundamentals, emerging technologies, fraud risk, and sustainability reporting.
This year's Asia-Pacific Awards drew over 1,000 nominations from 29 markets, spanning more than 150 categories in sustainability, marketing innovation, corporate reporting, and social impact.