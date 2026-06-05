Meralco spearheads synergy on cyber resilience and digital rust in AGCC summit 2026

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, has reinforced its commitment to robust internal controls, governance, data privacy, and cybersecurity resilience to safeguard stakeholder trust in an increasingly digital-centric world. Through its inaugural Audit, Governance, Cybersecurity, and Compliance (AGCC) Summit 2026, One Meralco leaders, private sector executives, and civil society partners joined forces to advance defenses against modern, technology-enabled fraud and digital risks.
Anchored on the theme “Next Generation Assurance: Driving Confident Decisions in a Digital Future,” the event brought together over 1,000 physical and online attendees. Participants hailed from One Meralco, JG Summit, the MVP Group, and premier professional associations, including the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and the Good Governance Advocates and Practitioners of the Philippines (GGAPP). Representatives from key government regulatory bodies—including the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), and the National Privacy Commission (NPC)—alongside global research firm InfoTech Research Group, shared critical case studies on emerging threats and insights on how organizations can further strengthen compliance and digital resilience.
The summit featured prominent thought leaders who addressed the intersection of technology, governance, and security. CICC Deputy Executive Director Atty. Renato A. Paraiso discussed protecting the integrity of digital narratives against misinformation, while ARTA Director General Ernesto V. Perez highlighted the role of governance and the ease of doing business in a digital state. Additionally, InfoTech Research Group Principal Advisory Director Robert Dang addressed cybersecurity defenses in an AI-driven threat landscape, demonstrating how organizations can protect assets as threats grow smarter and faster. NPC Deputy Commissioner Juan Paolo Fajardo emphasized that privacy controls are essential trust signals that build institutional credibility, noting that trust is the most valuable currency in the digital age, and unlike financial capital, it cannot be borrowed, manufactured, or quickly recovered once lost, meaning the true measure of progress is whether systems are worthy of that trust.
For her part, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza emphasized that in the digital era, audit, governance, cybersecurity, and compliance are more than just corporate functions—they serve as the "four languages of trust." She stated that the challenge before them is not just keeping pace with technology, but making sure progress strengthens the way they work together. She added that the summit offered a pause from the daily firefight, providing a chance to sharpen tools, align perspectives, and create a space for calibration by combining the capabilities of internal AGCC teams with the insights of line organizations.
Ultimately, the AGCC Summit 2026 solidifies Meralco’s position as a future-ready enterprise dedicated to operational excellence and secure digital transformation. Through expert-led discussions and collaborative workshops, the summit equipped organizational leaders to maintain a proactive stance toward data privacy rules and evolving cybersecurity threats, ensuring data-driven decisions that protect both customers and stakeholders.