Meralco spearheads synergy on cyber resilience and digital rust in AGCC summit 2026

The summit featured prominent thought leaders who addressed the intersection of technology, governance, and security. CICC Deputy Executive Director Atty. Renato A. Paraiso discussed protecting the integrity of digital narratives against misinformation, while ARTA Director General Ernesto V. Perez highlighted the role of governance and the ease of doing business in a digital state. Additionally, InfoTech Research Group Principal Advisory Director Robert Dang addressed cybersecurity defenses in an AI-driven threat landscape, demonstrating how organizations can protect assets as threats grow smarter and faster. NPC Deputy Commissioner Juan Paolo Fajardo emphasized that privacy controls are essential trust signals that build institutional credibility, noting that trust is the most valuable currency in the digital age, and unlike financial capital, it cannot be borrowed, manufactured, or quickly recovered once lost, meaning the true measure of progress is whether systems are worthy of that trust.

For her part, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza emphasized that in the digital era, audit, governance, cybersecurity, and compliance are more than just corporate functions—they serve as the "four languages of trust." She stated that the challenge before them is not just keeping pace with technology, but making sure progress strengthens the way they work together. She added that the summit offered a pause from the daily firefight, providing a chance to sharpen tools, align perspectives, and create a space for calibration by combining the capabilities of internal AGCC teams with the insights of line organizations.

Ultimately, the AGCC Summit 2026 solidifies Meralco’s position as a future-ready enterprise dedicated to operational excellence and secure digital transformation. Through expert-led discussions and collaborative workshops, the summit equipped organizational leaders to maintain a proactive stance toward data privacy rules and evolving cybersecurity threats, ensuring data-driven decisions that protect both customers and stakeholders.