Marcos turns over P20M aid fund to quake-hit Glan

Arriving aboard a helicopter, the President was welcomed by Glan Mayor Victor James B. Yap Sr. and Sarangani Governor Rogelio "Ruel" D. Pacquiao, who briefed him on the province's recovery efforts and current situation.

Marcos pledged the full support of the national government for more than 23,000 families still affected by the earthquake before conducting an aerial inspection of the municipality and visiting evacuees.

The President met with 196 displaced families staying at the Plaza Rizal Tent City Emergency Evacuation Site, accompanied by Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian and other government officials.

Governor Pacquiao thanked the President and partner agencies for extending assistance, saying the scale of the disaster requires sustained national intervention.

Mayor Yap said the P20 million fund would be used to purchase construction materials for residents whose homes were destroyed by the earthquake.

The assistance comes on top of the P5,000 Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) being distributed to 453 identified displaced families to provide immediate financial relief.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is also preparing emergency cash assistance for families whose homes were totally damaged once the list of qualified beneficiaries under the Cash for Work program is finalized.

Following his visit to Glan, Marcos proceeded to inspect the Sarangani Provincial Hospital and damaged bridges and other structures in the municipalities of Malapatan and Alabel as part of the government's continuing assessment and recovery efforts.