Marcos to visit quake-hit areas

Castro assured quake victims that food assistance was being delivered, including to remote and hard-hit communities.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had distributed 2,045 family food packs, 2,705 ready-to-eat food boxes, and 360 non-food items across affected areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Beyond relief aid, Castro said the government is focused on providing safe shelters for displaced residents.

She said the President has ordered the Department of Health (DoH) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to inspect the hospitals damaged by the earthquake and ensure the welfare of patients.

“The President directed the DoH led by Secretary Ted Herbosa and the DPWH led by Secretary Vince Dizon to conduct assessments as soon as possible,” Castro said.

Marcos also instructed the Department of Energy (DoE) to prioritize the restoration of electricity to affected hospitals.

Castro said the DSWD is coordinating with the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Coast Guard to airlift relief supplies to areas inaccessible by land.

The DoH has deployed medical teams and supplies, while the Department of Education is working with local governments to ensure the safety of students and school facilities.

Meanwhile, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda reported that telecommunications services remain stable in the affected areas. The DoE said power has been restored in many parts of Mindanao, while the DPWH continues to clear roads blocked by quake damage.

Castro said the Bucana Bridge in Davao City remains structurally sound and passable, allowing the continued transport of relief goods and emergency assistance.