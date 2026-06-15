Marcos, Putin set talks in Russia

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Kazan, Russia, on 17 to 18 June for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit.

Speaking at a briefing in Malacañang, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Imperial said discussions between the two leaders will primarily focus on energy and food security, two issues both countries consider crucial amid the ongoing global uncertainties.

“The meeting will most likely focus on food security and energy security — that is mutually important for both countries, for the Philippines and Russia,” Imperial said.