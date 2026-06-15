Marcos, Putin set talks in Russia

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Kazan, Russia, on 17 to 18 June for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit.
Speaking at a briefing in Malacañang, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Imperial said discussions between the two leaders will primarily focus on energy and food security, two issues both countries consider crucial amid the ongoing global uncertainties.
“The meeting will most likely focus on food security and energy security — that is mutually important for both countries, for the Philippines and Russia,” Imperial said.
He added the leaders are also expected to discuss regional and international developments, particularly the impact of the war in the Middle East on the global fuel supply and food prices.
Marcos had earlier said the Philippines is seeking alternative fuel sources after feeling the effects of the US-Iran conflict, making energy security a key priority during the talks.
Beyond energy concerns, Imperial said the meeting will also tackle strengthening Philippines-Russia relations, particularly in tourism, education, science and technology, cultural exchanges and people-to-people cooperation.
Some 15,000 Filipinos currently live in Russia, many employed in the service sector, engineering and education.
Imperial said possible areas of cooperation may include oil and fuel diversification, natural gas, renewable energy and civilian nuclear energy, as both countries explore broader energy partnerships.
The Philippines is also expected to seek support for regional initiatives such as the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security and the ASEAN Power Grid, aimed at strengthening long-term energy resilience.
Marcos’ participation at the summit marks his first official visit to Russia as president and comes as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.
The summit will gather the leaders of all ASEAN member states as the Philippines seeks to strengthen its strategic partnerships amid the growing global economic and geopolitical challenges.