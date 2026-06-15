GMA Network named top TV station by Rotary Club of Manila

GMA Network has once again earned recognition for its role in Philippine broadcasting after being conferred the “Television Station of the Year” at the 2026 Pro Patria Journalism Awards, organized by the Rotary Club of Manila. The ceremony was held on 11 June at the Fairmont Hotel.

Representing the network at the event was Michelle Seva, vice president for News Programs and Specials and officer-in-charge of GMA News.

Veteran journalist Atom Araullo was also among the night’s distinguished awardees, being named “Television Broadcaster of the Year” for his work in delivering impactful and socially relevant stories.

In her acceptance remarks, Seva emphasized that the recognition extends beyond the company itself, highlighting the audience’s role in the network’s continued success. She noted that the award reflects the confidence of Filipino viewers who rely on the Kapuso network during both difficult and celebratory moments.

She also underscored the importance of responsible journalism in an era of fast-spreading misinformation, stressing that media institutions share a collective duty to prioritize truth and accuracy.

The Pro Patria Journalism Awards is widely regarded as one of the Philippines’ most prestigious honors in the field of media. Organized by the Rotary Club of Manila, it recognizes journalists and media organizations that uphold truth, civic responsibility and nation-building through ethical reporting.

Beyond this latest accolade, GMA Network continues to receive international and industry recognition. It has been named the Most Trusted TV Network for nine consecutive years by the Trusted Brand Awards of Reader’s Digest. It also recently ranked highest among Philippine news brands in trust ratings in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism Digital News Report. In addition, its digital performance continues to expand, with the network climbing to No. 13 in the global Tubular Leadership rankings compiled by Tubular Labs for April 2026.

Meanwhile, Araullo’s body of work continues to earn both local and international recognition. He currently anchors GTV’s flagship newscast State of the Nation, leads the documentary program The Atom Araullo Specials, and co-hosts the long-running investigative series I-Witness.

At the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, his documentary “Golden Tree” secured a Bronze Medal under the Environment and Ecology category, while another work, “Baby Makers,” was named a finalist.