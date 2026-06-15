Glan aid distribution questioned

The allegations have raised concerns among residents and community observers, who said relief goods should be managed through the Emergency Operations Center or disaster response agencies to ensure transparency, accountability and needs-based distribution.

Under standard disaster response procedures, relief assistance is generally coordinated through local disaster risk reduction and management offices and emergency operations centers.

Critics warned that political involvement in aid distribution could create perceptions of favoritism at a time when affected communities are heavily dependent on government assistance.

As of press time, the Office of the Vice Mayor had not issued a statement on the allegations.