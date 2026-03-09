DPWH engineer ‘killer’ now hunted

Tejero, an active-duty soldier assigned to the Army’s 8th Infantry Division, is the primary suspect in the daylight shooting of 25-year-old Karen Corsino del Valle.

Del Valle, an engineer with the DPWH Northern Samar 1st District Engineering Office, was shot in the head and declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. Her brother, Kent John, remains in critical condition.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. as the siblings were parking their motorcycle in front of the Catarman Regional Trial Court in Barangay Dalakit. Police said they were at the court to attend a hearing for a case filed against Tejero involving violence against women and children.