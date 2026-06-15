DHSUD extends HOA re-registration deadline to December

The extension was formalized through Department Order No. 2026-007, signed by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, granting affected HOAs an additional six months from the original 18 June 2026 deadline.

According to Aliling, the decision followed consultations with stakeholders and recommendations from senior officials and the Homeowners Association and Community Development Bureau (HOACDB).

"This move is based on consultations and online feedback from our stakeholders. After careful evaluation, we came up with this decision to ensure that all HOAs will be registered under DHSUD," Aliling said.

Under Section 4 of Republic Act No. 9904, or the Magna Carta for Homeowners and Homeowners' Associations, all subdivision and government housing HOAs previously registered with the SEC and HIGC are required to re-register with DHSUD, formerly the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB).

Pursuant to Section 32 of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 9904, homeowners' associations that fail to comply with the re-registration requirement face automatic suspension.

Suspended HOAs and their members will no longer be able to exercise rights and powers granted under the law, seek assistance from DHSUD for complaints and disputes, or file cases before the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission.

The department clarified that HOAs already registered under the former HLURB and condominium corporations are excluded from the order.

DHSUD urged homeowners' associations to complete the re-registration process as early as possible instead of waiting until the deadline to avoid possible processing delays.

Associations may verify their registration status through the DHSUD's official list of homeowners' associations.