DHSUD grants HOA registration extension

Under Republic Act 9904, or the Magna Carta for Homeowners and Homeowners Associations, subdivision and government housing homeowners’ associations registered with the SEC and HIGC are required to re-register with DHSUD.

Associations that fail to comply by the deadline face automatic suspension under the law’s revised implementing rules and regulations.

Suspended associations will lose rights and privileges granted under Republic Act 9904, including access to DHSUD assistance and the filing of complaints before the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission.

The order does not cover homeowners’ associations previously registered with the former Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board and condominium corporations.